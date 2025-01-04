Bandipora, January 4: Tragedy struck in Bandipora district on Saturday after an army vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near the Wular viewpoint in the SK Payeen area. Two soldiers have died and three others have been injured in the accident, said Masarat Iqbal Wani, Medical Superintendent of Bandipora District hospital.

"The three people have been referred for Srinagar for the medical treatment. We immediately sent our ambulance upon receiving the information of the accident.." said the Medical Superintendent while speaking to ANI. Bandipora Road Accident: 2 Soldiers Killed, 3 Hurt As Army Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers dead and three injured after an Army vehicle skidded off the road in Bandipora. Further details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/gdAQMTUguh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 4, 2025

The injured personnel were immediately taken to a local hospital and were later referred to a medical facility in Srinagar for advanced medical treatment. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Several Injured As 2 Passenger Buses Collide Head-On in Reasi (Watch Video).

One of the injured has been declared stable however two others are still in emergency. "One of them is in stable condition; two are in emergency..." Wani further added.

