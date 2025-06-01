Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 1 (ANI): Despite prevailing fear in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor following that, devotees in large numbers are visiting the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Kashmir. Pilgrims, including many Kashmiri Pandits, expressed unwavering faith and said such attacks cannot deter their devotion.

The annual Kheer Bhawani Mela will begin on June 3, 2025, at the revered Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla, located in the Ganderbal district of Kashmir valley.

Authorities assured that elaborate security and logistical arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

Rajesh Jyotsi, a devotee, said, "Mata Kheer Bhawani is our Kul Devi, and it's our sacred duty to visit her. We don't fear anything--this is our land. Attacks like these keep happening, but the arrangements here are excellent. I urge everyone to come and seek blessings."

A first-time visitor, Saroj, also echoed a similar sentiment. "This is my first visit. I had heard a great deal about this place. We are not afraid; these attacks are only meant to instill fear, and we must stand strong. I am not scared. There is no fear in visiting Mata. The Pahalgam attack was unfortunate, but tourists should go. So, we should not be afraid."

Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, stated that the government has ensured all necessary facilities are provided to the pilgrims. "We've made arrangements for food, medical assistance, sanitation, and accommodation. There is also a halt facility at Ramban, where arrangements have been made. Over 60 buses have been deployed for the pilgrimage, and more are being added."

Jammu SSP Joginder Singh said that security and other arrangements were in place to ensure a peaceful and smooth yatra. "I extend best wishes to all pilgrims on this sacred occasion," he said.

Rakesh Kaul, another devotee, highlighted the emotional bond of the Kashmiri Pandit community with the shrine. "Our connection with Mata Kheer Bhawani is age-old. We wait the entire year for this visit. People from across India are coming despite the prevailing fear of the last 36 years. The situation remains tough, but our faith in God is stronger. Those who are spiritually inclined should come and experience this."

The Mata Kheer Bhawani annual mela takes place at the famous Ragnya Devi temple in village Tulmulla, 25 kilometres off Srinagar.

'Kheer', a milk and rice pudding, is offered to propitiate the goddess. Kheer Bhawani is sometimes translated as 'Milk Goddess'. The worship of Kheer Bhawani is universal among the Hindus of Kashmir; most of them worship her as their protective patron deity, Kuladevi.

This event follows the attack in Pahalgam that occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, and leaving several others injured. The victims were picked on based on their religion. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

In response, India carried out precision strikes through Operation Sindoor on May 7 on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack last month, in which 26 people were killed. India also effectively responded to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. (ANI)

