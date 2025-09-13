Katra (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], September 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Shardiya Navratras, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), convened a joint meeting on Saturday in Katra.

According to a statement from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, security agencies and local authorities attended a meeting to conduct a thorough review of preparations for the upcoming Navratra, which will be observed from September 22 to October 1, 2025.

The meeting brought together key officials, including the Additional CEO, Joint CEO, Deputy CEO, Assistant CEOs of SMVDSB, SSP Reasi, Commandant CRPF, SDM Katra, SP Katra, Tehsildar Bhawan & SMVDSB, SDPO Katra, as well as representatives from the Army, Fire and Emergency Services, and other allied agencies.

The CEO emphasised that the Navratras are inches closer, and the Board expects a considerable influx of devotees at the Holy Shrine, as well as at the base camp in Katra, thereby stressing the synergy between all stakeholders during the Navratras Festival. He also urged action on various fronts to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage during the coming days.

As per the directions of the Chairman, SMVDSB (Lt. Governor, Jammu and Kashmir-UT), the CEO emphasised the importance of disaster management preparedness, including firefighting arrangements and simulation exercises. He directed that SDRF personnel work in tandem with SMVDSB's Disaster Management Task Force to monitor vulnerable areas and enhance crowd management capabilities.

The CEO instructed the installation of additional signage along the track, regular public announcements and joint beat monitoring to decongest crowds and designate holding areas. He emphasised the readiness of gas cutters and essential rescue tools across all sectors and called for strengthening the communication network by reviving wireless sets and enhancing infrastructure for seamless coordination.

Effective utilisation of the Integrated Command and Control Centre was underscored for real-time monitoring and response. The CEO reiterated that pilgrims must carry valid RFID cards to undertake the yatra, and additional handheld scanners, along with sufficient staff, will be deployed to enforce this directive.

Measures to verify the credentials of 'pithoo' and 'ponywallas' were discussed to prevent impersonation and ensure their legitimate presence on the yatra track. SDM Katra was instructed to identify additional holding areas in Katra to accommodate pilgrims in case of yatra suspension due to inclement weather.

Further directions were issued regarding vehicular movement, sanitation, drinking water arrangements and illumination of dark spots in Katra town. The CEO called for physical and systemic improvements wherever required after critical examination.

Representatives of security agencies highlighted key challenges for the deployed security forces in the coming days for managing the expected influx of pilgrims during the Navratra. SSP Reasi and Commandant, CRPF, presented a detailed security grid in place and discussed various security measures going to be placed during the Navratra at Katra and enroute to the Holy Shrine, besides deployment of QRTs (quick response teams) and a multi-tier security grid comprising police, CRPF and other paramilitary forces. (ANI)

