Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 11 (ANI): Passenger amenities in the Jammu Division of Northern Railway continue to expand with the extension of special train No. 04688/04687 from Budgam to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, replacing its earlier termination at Banihal.

The move aims to enhance connectivity for residents and improve travel options for tourists visiting Kashmir.

Also Read | PMLA Court Declares Amira Foods Promoters Karan Chanana and Anita Daing Fugitive Economic Offenders in INR 1,201 Crore Bank Fraud Case.

In a major boost to tourism, the Jammu Division has also introduced a Vistadome coach on the extended service. Designed with a glass roof and wide panoramic windows, the coach offers passengers uninterrupted views of Kashmir's scenic landscape--mountains, rivers, valleys, and tunnels--making the rail journey a memorable experience.

Vistadome coaches, already popular on select tourist routes such as the Konkan Railway and the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, are being introduced in Kashmir for the first time, marking a significant upgrade in passenger comfort and sightseeing amenities.

Also Read | Hardeep Singh Puri Says He 'Met Epstein 3-4 Times in 8 Years' As He Rubbishes Rahul Gandhi's Charge Linking Him to Epstein Files (Watch Video).

Explaining the initiative, Principal Chief Commercial Manager of Northern Railway, Parveen Panday, said that adding a Vistadome coach would promote tourism and enhance the overall travel experience.

The extension of the special train up to Katra, coupled with the introduction of the Vistadome coach, is expected to strengthen tourism, improve regional connectivity, and offer a new perspective on rail travel in the Kashmir Valley.

Pandey told ANI, "Indian Railways has a mantra, of service, and we are working under that very principle... We are providing this service to the local people so that they can connect from one station to another. There are several stations here where road connectivity is not good... This will provide them with a good facility... This will also boost tourism... During snowfall, Kashmir used to get cut off, facilities couldn't reach there, people couldn't reach there, but this time not only did we transport passengers there but we also delivered a substantial amount of goods there... A Vistadome coach has been attached to this train. It is open on all sides so that people feel like they are in the midst of nature. People will have a very good experience in it..." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)