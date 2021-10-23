Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 23 (ANI): Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir got covered in a blanket of snow after receiving the season's first snowfall on Saturday morning.

The union territory's famous tourist spot Gulmarg also received season's first snowfall this morning while the Srinagar district received light showers of rain.

Also Read | India Reports 16,326 New COVID-19 Cases, 666 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The Mughal Road of the Shopian district in the union territory has been closed due to heavy snowfall in the Peer ki Gali area.

The minimum temperatures have also dropped throughout the valley.

Also Read | UGC NET 2021 Update: NTA Releases Exam Schedule For December 2020 And June 2021 Cycles At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here.

Srinagar recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius as its minimum temperature, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 0.3 degrees Celsius and minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on October 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)