New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda today reviewed the progress and initiatives of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) in the presence of Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DoCP), who also holds the additional charge as Secretary, MoHFW.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Nadda appreciated IPC's sustained efforts in strengthening pharmacopoeial standards and pharmacovigilance activities, which contribute to the Government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and a Viksit Bharat, promoting self-reliance, scientific excellence, and robust healthcare standards.

Also Read | KVS NVS Recruitment Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Out for Tier 1 Exam at kvsangathan.nic.in; Know How to Download.

During the review, JP Nadda commended IPC for its pivotal role in ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines, thereby protecting public health. He noted that the Indian Pharmacopoeia remains a critical scientific and regulatory reference, ensuring uniform standards of medicines across the country.

The Minister highlighted that "the Indian Pharmacopoeia is now recognised in 19 countries, reflecting growing international confidence in India's regulatory and scientific capabilities." He observed that "this recognition strengthens India's position as the Pharmacy of the World and underscores the credibility of Indian pharmacopoeial standards globally."

Also Read | Stock Market Holidays in January 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

In addition to this, the 10th edition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia 2026 is scheduled to be launched by the Union Health Minister in the first week of January 2026.

In the meeting, Shri Nadda emphasised IPC's crucial role in implementing the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) to monitor adverse drug reactions and ensure patient safety and appreciated its efforts to strengthen reporting systems and build capacity among healthcare professionals. He also lauded IPC's contribution to Atmanirbhar Bharat through strengthening indigenous scientific expertise and regulatory standards while supporting global public health.

The Minister encouraged IPC to continue to focus on innovation, digitalisation, and global harmonisation of standards, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat, to ensure universal access to safe, high-quality medicines.

The details of the activities were presented by Dr V Kalaiselvan, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director (IPC) and he further reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen pharmacopoeial and pharmacovigilance standards further, enhancing international collaboration and contributing to national and global health objectives.

Harsh Mangla, Joint Secretary, MoHFW and other senior officers of the Ministry were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)