Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSR Congress Party President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday of conspiring to disrupt his meeting with tobacco farmers in Prakasam district. He added that the farmers showed great restraint despite provocation and violence instigated by TDP "goons."

"I visited Podili in Prakasam Dist. to meet distressed Tobacco farmers and offer them support, as they have been denied fair prices. Over 40,000 farmers and locals joined me in solidarity. To divert attention from the issue at hand, Chandrababu Naidu connived to send about 40 TDP workers to disrupt the meeting and provoke violence by pelting stones along our route," Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a post on X.

"Thankfully, the farmers and public showed great restraint and did not retaliate against the acute assaults by TDP goons," he added.

He accused the TDP-led government of filing false cases against farmers.

"I ask Chandrababu garu, who would be responsible if those 40,000 had reacted? Instead of listening to the farmers' woes, you filed false cases against them and branded them as rowdies. Isn't that disgraceful? While farmers are in distress and committing suicides, you are brazenly calling for one-year celebrations of your ruinous rule, like Nero was fiddling while Rome was burning down to ashes," Jagan said.

"Besides, you created a violent situation that could have been devastating, given the huge number of people that were present. I condemn these despicable acts most strictly and urge you to help the farmers," he added.

Earlier this week, Jagan accused Chandrababu of completely failing to provide safety and justice to women and girls since returning to power. He highlighted the tragic case of Tanmayi, an intermediate student from Anantapur who went missing and was later found brutally murdered, with "no swift action taken by authorities".

He also pointed to the horrifying case in Ramagiri mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, where a 9th class girl was blackmailed and raped by 14 men for six months, yet police did not act on her complaint due to fear tactics and negligence.

"In just one year of TDP rule, 188 women and girls were raped, and 15 of them were murdered after the assault. Hundreds of cases of harassment and violence have gone unpunished," Jagan said, calling it a complete breakdown of law and order

He also said that the TDP regime has destroyed education, healthcare, agriculture, and public safety. "You gave fake promises like 'Super Six' and 'Super Seven' to win votes, but once in power, you betrayed every single promise. People now see you as a failed, corrupt, and incompetent Chief Minister." (ANI)

