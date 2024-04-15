Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 15 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday alleged top YSRCP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is playing a 'high drama' over the stone pelting on him.

Unidentified miscreants hurled a stone at the Chief Minister on Saturday night near Vivekananda School Centre in Vijayawada's Singh Nagar, which injured his left temple when he was canvassing for the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

"In the name of stone-pelting, Jagan is playing a high drama. This Chief Minister is a master in blaming others for the crime committed by him," alleged Naidu, addressing a public meeting at Rajam in Vizianagaram district as part of Prajagalam election canvassing tour.

Further, he alleged Jagan Mohan Reddy totally debilitated irrigation projects in the North Andhra region and said the TDP government had spent Rs 1,600 crore on such projects while the present YSRCP regime has spent only Rs 594 crore in the past five years.

Claiming that Jagan Mohan Reddy 'lies and commits crime', the opposition leader asked people as to why YSRCP leaders V Vijayasai Reddy and Y V Subba Reddy were allegedly ruling the roost in North Andhra.

According to Naidu, the Bhogapuram international airport would have been completed by now had he been in power.

The TDP supremo alleged a lot of money was being spent for Reddy's election meetings and claimed that hundreds of crores of rupees were being spent on CM's advisors.

Naidu observed that had all the projects taken up during the TDP regime been completed, the North Andhra region would have developed 'much better' than Hyderabad.

He alleged welfare schemes implemented during the TDP regime for BCs were withdrawn and claimed women are also suffering as the prices of commodities were skyrocketing.

Assuring people that he will personally take the responsibility of promoting youths as leaders, Naidu said he will be the driver of the southern state and reminded the progressive path he had taken in the past.

"Now my goal is to rescue the state from this predicament and take it much forward and thus entered into an alliance with the NDA," he said, and promised to complete the pending projects such as Palakonda Road, outer-ring road for Rajam and Thotapalli project canals.

