Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the state's law enforcement agencies and the current government, alleging large-scale corruption and misuse of power.

Speaking to the media in Vijayawada, Jagan accused the Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of Police of functioning like "mafia dons", claiming they are controlling their respective zones and enabling illegal activities.

"All the DIGs in the state of Andhra Pradesh are mafia dons controlling those zones... Today, all the belt shops in every village are unauthorised, yet you find these belt shops in every village running and flourishing. They are selling liquor above the MRP only because they have the blessings of the police," he said.

He also raised serious concerns about large-scale sand smuggling. "Today, in every constituency, sand is being transported left, right and centre. Earlier, the government was generating revenues of approximately Rs 750 crores per annum through sand. Now, in the name of free sand, sand is being looted today," he said.

"If you try to buy sand today, you'll realise it's not free, in fact, it costs double what it did during our tenure. This illegal sand trade is being carried out with the full support of the police," he added.

The former CM didn't stop there, and he also alleged that unauthorised clubs were being sanctioned openly, and that industries and mines were being forced to pay bribes to operate.

"Unauthorised clubs are being allowed to run across the state. These clubs pay bribes to operate, and the money flows through the same system. Any industry or mine that wants to operate must pay money, which is collected through the DIGs, SPs, and DSPs, the former CM stated.

"Around 50 per cent of the money is shared between the MLAs and police officials, while the remaining 50 per cent goes to the Chief Minister's family -- the son and the father who are currently at the helm of affairs," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency