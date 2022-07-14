New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the Rohini Court, pertaining to the Jahangirpuri violence stating that it was a continuation of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) of 2019 and 2020 in Shaheen Bagh and the North-East Delhi riots of February 2020, which got further aggravated after Ram Navmi incidents on April 10.

The chargesheet filed by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police runs over 2,063 pages.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Thane To Face Water Shortage for 3-4 Days After Overflowing Bhatsa Dam Causes Waterlogging at Pise Filtration Plant.

In the said case, the police had booked a total of 37 people including two minors and three main accused persons under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 307, 323, 427, 436 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 27 of the Arms Act.

A Police Incident Report (PIR) against two Juveniles has already been filed before the Principal JJ Board.

Also Read | Godavari Flood: Indian Navy Conducts Rescue, Relief Operations in Marooned Villages in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru District.

The police used a face recognition software (FRS) system besides analysing the mobile and over 2,000 CCTV footage to nab the accused persons. It also collected and analyzed as many as 34 viral videos and 56 other videos from the electronic media, which have helped arrest 20 out of the 30 accused persons.

In the investigation, the police reported three persons-- Tabrez Ansari, Mohammad Ansar, and Sheikh Isharfil-- as the "masterminds" behind the alleged violence.

According to the police, Ansari and Ansar have been arrested by the police, whereas Isharfil and seven other accused were still absconding.

The police informed about the 'double-game' of Ansari as he appeared innocent before them and used to provoke people behind the police's back.

Another mastermind Ansar was also a co-conspirator with Ansari. On the day of violence, both of them played key roles in provoking the people.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the glass bottles and stones were pelted from the terrace of Isharfil. The police have also come across his and his son's criminal background.

The police investigations also revealed that the planning for the alleged violence had started six days before the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16.

So far, the police have recovered a total of nine Fire Arms, five live cartridges, two empty cartridges, nine Swords and the clothes of 11 accused persons worn at the time of the incident, as they were seen in the videos.

From the investigation conducted so far and material on record, it was established that the aforesaid incident was in continuation of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) of 2019 and 2020 in Shaheen Bagh and the North-East Delhi riots of February 2020, which got further aggravated after Ram Navmi incidents on April 10, in different parts of the country.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)