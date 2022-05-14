New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The Rohini Court of Delhi has dismissed the bail plea of an alleged arms supplier during Jahangirpuri violence.

Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh on Friday while passing order noted that the accused/applicant has been identified by the eyewitnesses who arethe police officials of the police station concerned and the countrymade pistol which was used by him during the riots has already been recovered at his instance.

Court further noted that the material investigation in the present case is still underway and several offenders who were involved in the said unfortunate riots are yet to be apprehended. The apprehension too has been expressed by the prosecution that the public witnesses will not come forward as the rioters are known criminals of the area.

Therefore, the apprehension of threatening/influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out at this stage, if the accused/applicant is enlarged on bail at this stage. There is also communal tension in the area at this stage. The chargesheet is yet to be filed. The allegations are serious against the accused/applicant. Accordingly, the application in was dismissed and disposed of, said the court.

Accused Gulam Rasul alias Gulli through his advocate submitted that investigation qua the accused/applicant in the matter has already been completed and he is no longer required for purpose of investigation. It is reiterated in the bail application that the accused/applicant had no role in the alleged incident nor he inflicted any injury to anyone. No CCTV footage shows him at the spot. He has clean antecedents and has no previous involvement.

Additional Public Prosecutor appeared for Delhi Police while opposing the bail petition submitted that the present applicant Gulam Rasul was arrested on April 19, 2022 as he used the countrymade pistol during riot and the same has also been recovered at his instance. The presence of the applicant and his active participation in the riots incident has been witnessed by the eyewitnesses and he was an active member of the unlawful assembly which subsequently resulted in the riot.

Additional Public Prosecutor further submitted that the swords and weapons used in the riot incident and various CCTV footages are yet to be recovered and investigation of the case is still going and chargesheet is yet to be filed.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian. (ANI)

