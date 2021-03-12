Guwahati, Mar 12 (PTI) Jailed Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on Friday said that it was his dream to ensure adoption of a resolution against implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the first session of the newly elected Assam legislative assembly.

In a letter, released to the media at a press conference here, the jailed leader appealed to the people to ensure his victory from the Sibsagar assembly constituency so that he can be a "spokesperson of the people of Assam in the state assembly".

He also pledged that he will make all-out effort to oust the "communal BJP-RSS combine" and not take any step that is against the interest of the people of the state.

"My aim is to roar like a lion against all anti-people policies of the government and to ensure that the government does not bow before the centre but can raise the voice of people firmly on all issues that concerns the state", Gogoi said. Gogoi further said that he would ensure that both the governments and the state are forced to ensure a permanent solution to the fundamental problems of the state.

He said that he was contesting the assembly elections primarily to ensure that people's trust and faith in democracy is restored and a constructive future of the community can be put in place.

"I am not running away from the protests and struggle on the street but contesting the elections was a step towards taking the people's movement to the assembly", he said.

The jailed activist also urged the aware citizens of the state, particularly the youths to go and campaign for him in batches at Sibsagar along with other members as he is unable to do so himself.

He further said that he was committed for the all-round development of the historic Ahom era town of Sibsagar and restore its heritage and glory.

Gogoi had filed his nomination from the two constituencies- Sibsagar and Mariani- but withdrew from latter citing the reason that this was done in the interest of defeating the BJP.

He was arrested in December 2019 during anti-CAA protests in the state and was booked under the UAPA.

He had tested COVID-19 positive and shifted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital where he is still lodged with a board of doctors monitoring his condition.

Sibsagar goes to the polls in the first phase on March 27 along with 46 other constituencies.

Elections to the 126-member Assam legislative assembly will be held in three phases with 39 constituencies in the second on April one and 40 in the last phase on April six. PTI

