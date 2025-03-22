New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi on Saturday issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj in a revision moved by former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain.

Jain has challenged the trial court order refusing cognizance of the complaint against Bansuri Swaraj. This case is related to a statement by Bansuri Swaraj in an interview on a TV channel in relation to an Enforcement Directorate raid in a money laundering case.

Special judge Jitendra Singh issued notice to Bansuri Swaraj and listed the matter for hearing on April 15. The court issued the notice after hearing submissions by advocates Rajat Bhardwaj and Kaustubh Khanna.

The counsel also submitted in the court that they are dropping the news channel as respondent.

Earlier, Jain had moved a Defamation Complaint against Swaraj for allegedly making a defamatory statement against him in relation to an ED raid.

The Court on February 20, 2025 declined the cognizance of the defamation complaint filed by former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)'s court had declined to take cognizance of the defamation Complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain.

Jain had filed a defamation complaint against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj alleging that she made a defamatory statement in a news interview. The news channel was also a proposed accused in the Complaint.

Jain had alleged that Swaraj had made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023. This interview was watched by Millions of people.

He had claimed that these remarks were made by Bansuri Swaraj to defame him and to gain undue political advantage.

The allegations were levelled in the context of an ED raid at the premises. Former Delhi Minister Jain had alleged that Bansuri Swaraj falsely stated that RS 3 crores were recovered from his house.

She had also stated that 1.8 kg gold and 133 gold coins were recovered from the house of the complainant, he has claimed.

It was stated that these statement was made in context with the raid of the Enforcement Directorate at complaint's house. He is on bail in this case and same is pending before the court.

She further defamed by calling him 'Corrupt' and 'Fraud'. Several false, malicious and defamatory allegations were leveled against the complainant, he alleged.

It was stated that the accused has played havoc with the reputation of the complainant and smear campaign has caused a cascading effect on the complainant as husband, father, brother, friend and as a common of the society, apart from scarring his otherwise unblemished political reputation.

It was said that the damage and dent caused by the frivolous allegations levelled by the accused is immeasurable as the complainant's character and reputation stand assailed not only as the elected representative and mass leader but even in his personal capacity.

Earlier the Court on December 16, 2024 issued pre Summoning notice to BJP MP and the news Channel to lead pre-summoning evidence.

During the hearing January 13, cousnsel for BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj argued that this complaint is politically motivated and complainant is using the same for electoral politics. Jain was in custody in the same matter. His bail applications were rejected by the court.

Advocate Siddhesh Kotwal argued that the statement was given on the basis of material available in the public domain and observations made by the court. (ANI)

