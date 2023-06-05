Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Two policemen were injured allegedly in an attack by the inmates of a juvenile home, officials said Monday.

The inmates were angry over the seizure of a phone from their possession by the guard on Saturday.

In the ruckus, the inmates damaged furniture and CCTV cameras.

When the SHO of Transport Nagar Police Station Jaiprakash Poonia rushed to the home with force, the inmates attacked them, injuring him and another policeman.

Poonia said that a case in this connection has been registered against 5-7 inmates.

