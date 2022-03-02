Jaipur, Mar 2 (PTI) The 15th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival is all set to take place from March 5-14 here, with the organisers saying it will cover a wide range of topics including the Ukraine-Russia conflict, climate change and new world order.

The programme, to be hosted at the city's Hotel Clarks Amber, will feature 15 Indian languages.

The festival, which is being organised by Teamwork Arts, will have special sessions focusing on Rajasthani heritage and culture, a statement said.

“We are delighted to be back on-ground with the Jaipur Literature Festival weaving its magic again. This year's programme celebrates the diversity of literature and offers a wide range of topics including on the Ukraine Russia conflict, climate change, new world order, art of fiction, poetic imagination, travel, science, history etc,” said Sanjoy K Roy, the Managing Director at Teamwork Arts.

The festival will showcase a variety of sessions exhibiting numerous dialects of Rajasthan-centric literature.

At one session, poet and distinguished litterateur Chandra Prakash Deval will discuss languages, literature, poetry, and music of the desert state with writer and poet Anukrti Upadhyay.

Rajasthan has long been a dynamic cultural centre and home to prestigious art forms. At a session on Treasures at the Jaipur Court, author Vandana Bhandari and historian Giles Tillotson will be in conversation with historian Rima Hooja to discuss the magnificent treasures commissioned and collected over centuries by the Jaipur court.

A panel discussion will be held with historians Yashaswini Chandra and Rima Hooja for an illuminating conversation about the great warrior king Maharana Pratap.

