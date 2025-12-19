New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over air pollution, alleging that the recently concluded winter sitting of Parliament effectively turned into a "pollution session" due to the government's unwillingness to hold a structured debate on the issue.

Addressing a press conference, Ramesh said he was taken aback by the government's response in Parliament, which, he said, denied any link between pollution and lung-related ailments.

"This wasn't a winter session, it was a pollution session. I was shocked when the government gave a reply in Parliament yesterday, stating that there is no relation between pollution and lung problems," he said.

Ramesh said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly sought a detailed discussion on the deteriorating air quality across the country, particularly in north India, where pollution levels have remained severe for weeks.

"Rahul Gandhi demanded a discussion on air pollution. We wanted a debate on it in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,"he said, underlining that the opposition was pushing for accountability and concrete measures rather than political point-scoring.

The Congress leader rejected the government's claim that disruptions by the opposition prevented a debate on pollution. He pointed out that the Lok Sabha was adjourned indefinitely without taking up the issue, despite demands from the opposition benches. "Unfortunately, it was in the Lok Sabha that the session was announced adjourned indefinitely," Ramesh said.

Refuting allegations levelled by the ruling side, Ramesh asserted that the responsibility for the lack of discussion lay with the government. "The government's statement that the discussion on pollution couldn't happen because of Congress is false. I refute it entirely," he added.

Ramesh remarks came after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday accused the Congress of derailing a proposed discussion on air pollution during the winter session of Parliament, asserting that the government was ready for a full-day debate but was prevented from doing so due to opposition disruptions.

Addressing a conference in Delhi, Rijiju said the opposition, including the Congress, had initially sought a discussion on pollution, but later shifted its stance.

"We wanted a discussion on pollution. The opposition had requested it. But the Congress then said that pollution is not important and created a ruckus... This one regret remains... We were ready for a full-day discussion on pollution... The Congress party, by further instigating and provoking other parties, created chaos and disruption by storming into the well of the House," he said. (ANI)

