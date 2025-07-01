Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1(ANI): Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the extensive damage caused by rains in the state over the last two days, especially in the Mandi and Kullu districts, and lashed out at the Congress government "for failing to restore" communication and road access in affected areas.

The BJP leader also launched a scathing attack on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, who has been accused of assaulting a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official. He demanded the minister's immediate dismissal from the Cabinet and criminal prosecution under Section 307 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"There has been huge destruction in the past two days in Himachal Pradesh, especially in Mandi and Kullu. Mandi has suffered immensely. I've received information that 10 people are missing in the Nachan area," Thakur told ANI.

He alleged a complete breakdown of the communication infrastructure in his constituency. "I tried to contact my constituency last night and was only able to connect with a village pradhan via satellite phone. Till 1:00 am, we were actively involved in rescue efforts, especially for college students who were trapped and had to be shifted to safer locations," Thakur said.

"After 1:00 am, all communication was cut off. This morning, I got news that a woman required medical attention, but all roads were blocked. We requested that JCBs be sent, but access was not possible. The damage in the Indiawali and Chacha panchayats is severe."

Thakur said he had tried contacting the Chief Minister to raise these issues, but was unsuccessful. "I will speak to the Chief Minister again immediately and urge him to prioritise road restoration and relief operations," he said.

Taking sharp aim at Anirudh Singh over the alleged assault of an NHAI official, Thakur said the incident warranted action under Section 307 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder).

"What can be more unfortunate than a minister calling an officer to the site, locking him in a room, and physically assaulting him to the point of a serious head injury?" Thakur alleged.

"I received information that a flowerpot kept at the site was used to hit the official. Despite a formal complaint, no FIR had been registered till last night. Around 10:30 pm, I spoke to the DGP and was told that no complaint had been received. I told him I would forward the complaint myself. This is clearly a case under Section 307, attempt to murder. Strict action must be taken. The minister should either resign or be dismissed from the Cabinet without delay," he added.

Calling the incident "deeply alarming," Thakur said the government was displaying double standards. "BJP leaders and MLAs have had Section 307 imposed on them just for protesting democratically. But here we have a minister who allegedly assaulted an official behind closed doors, and yet no action is taken under the same law? This is outrageous and exposes the hypocrisy of this government," he said.

Thakur also congratulated Dr. Rajeev Bindal on his reappointment as the BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit president.

"I congratulate Dr Rajeev Bindal for once again being entrusted with the responsibility of party president. Under his leadership, the BJP will emerge stronger and overcome all challenges. I am confident that when elections come, the BJP will form the government in Himachal," he said. (ANI)

