Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 15 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday issued strict instructions for a thorough check of buses in accordance with the Bus Board Regulations.

Chittorgarh DTO Surendra Singh Gehlot and the officer of the Chittorgarh Transport Office, Chunnilal, who inspected the Jaisalmer bus that caught fire, have been suspended by the Rajasthan government. The bus is registered in Chittorgarh.

At least 20 people were killed and several others were injured after a private bus enroute to Jodhpur caught fire near the Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

Sharma expressed deep grief over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He also directed officials to ensure that the injured received proper medical treatment and provided all possible assistance to those affected.

"The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to the people affected by this tragic accident. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected," Sharma said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government stands firmly with the families of the victims. "May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls. The state government stands with the affected families and is committed to providing them with every possible support," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Jaisalmer bus fire incident.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," PMO said in a post on X. (ANI)

