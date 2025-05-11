Army personnel at the spot after a debris of a projectile was retrieved in Jaisalmer (Photo/ANI)

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 11 (ANI): The Jaisalmer district administration issued strict guidelines for the people as part of security protocols on Sunday.

These included informing people about the discovery of suspicious objects or items such as ammunition and prohibiting drones.

This comes amid fresh tensions with Pakistan after ceasefire violations on Saturday, just hours after both countries agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and sea.

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones. Loud explosions were heard in Srinagar.

A complete blackout was enforced in Pathankot and Ferozepur in Punjab and Jaisalmer and Barmer in Rajasthan.

In light of this development, the Jaisalmer district administration issued instructions to the public.

The District Administration and District Police have appealed to the general public and media that if suspicious objects or items such as ammunition are found, then the name of the location must not be made public.

The instructions said that if anyone discovers suspicious objects or items such as ammunition, they should immediately inform the Police Control Room and not go near them, or take pictures/videos.

"The possibility of explosive material in the said suspicious object/ammunition objects cannot be ruled out, which can pose a complete threat to life and property. Therefore, maintain complete distance. The general public should maintain a distance of 100 meters from the suspicious object. Police will secure the suspicious objects/ammunition by cordoning them and will get them disposed of by establishing coordination with various security agencies," read the instructions.

"The general public should not panic and remain patient. The district police will take immediate action and ensure security. The district police are ready to protect the general public. Police are monitoring social media. No one should share misleading, factless information on social media platforms. Otherwise, the district police will take strict legal action," it read further.

Additionally, the operation of drones has been completely banned, and the use of firecrackers or fireworks is strictly prohibited throughout the district.

The guidelines also said that people travelling on the Ramgarh-Tanot Road should complete their journey by 3 pm, after which the movement on the road will be prohibited.

The district administration has appealed to residents to cooperate fully and follow the orders in the interest of national security.

The guidelines by the Jaisalmer administration also include a complete blackout from 7:30 pm to 6 am. It also provides for the closure of all markets by 5 pm.

All lights in households and establishments must be switched off during blackout hours, and vehicle movement--including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers--will be strictly prohibited throughout the night.

A 5-kilometre no-entry buffer zone has been enforced around the defence area, and any suspicious activity or persons in this region will be subject to strict legal action.

The unprecedented measures are part of a high-alert security protocol around key defence zones in the region.

Earlier in the day, the Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Choudhary advised people not to go closer to any suspicious item or ammunition found in the region.

"The situation is more or less normal, but we are finding some ammunition and suspected objects at places; I appeal to the people not to get closer to them, inform the police, not to upload pictures of any suspicious object on social media, and follow the police directions," Choudhary said.

On Saturday, a fragment of a large Pakistani missile found at Pokhran in Jaisalmer was destroyed by the armed forces.

In view of the current circumstances in the Barmer district, as a precaution, a blackout is declared on Sunday from 8 pm to 6 am until Monday. (ANI)

