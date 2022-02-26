New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on the crisis in Ukraine.

"Appreciate the telephonic discussion today with FM @ABaerbock of Germany on the Ukraine situation. Shared our perspectives and agreed to stay in touch," Jaishankar tweeted.

The conversation came amid a deteriorating situation in Ukraine with Russian forces closing in on the country's capital Kyiv and targeting several other key cities by land and air.

India has been in touch with several world powers including the US, European Union and the UK over the Russian military aggression on Ukraine. India has been in contact with Russia and Ukraine as well.

