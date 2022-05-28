New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): With the aim to provide every rural household with safe drinking water, the country has achieved the milestone of 50 per cent of rural households having access to tap water connections. said the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Saturday.

Goa, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry and Haryana have already achieved 100 per cent household connections. Punjab, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar have coverage of more than 90 per cent and are progressing fast towards attaining the status of "Har Ghar Jal", said the Ministry.

In a move to attain "Gram Swarajya", Jal Jeevan Mission aims to empower the Panchayati Raj Institutions and communities by engaging them in water supply schemes from the very beginning. Over 9.59 crore rural households spread across States/UTs are getting water within their premises.

"Har Ghar Jal" is a flagship programme of the Centre, implemented by Jal Jeevan Mission under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, in partnership with States/ UTs to ensure tap water connection in every rural household by 2024.

According to the Ministry, at the time of the launch Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, only 3.23 crore households that is 17 per cent of the rural population had access to drinking water through taps. The burden of arrangement of water for daily household needs mostly fell on women and young girls. There is sufficient evidence to suggest that school attendance among girls was significantly lower in summers when due to increased requirements for water, multiple trips were needed.

After the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission and improvement in access to tap water connection within their premises, considerable improvement in this regard has been noticed.

As on May 27, 108 districts, 1,222 blocks, 71,667 Gram Panchayats and 1,51,171 villages have become "Har Ghar Jal", wherein all rural households have been provided with drinking water through taps.

This year special Gram Sabhas are being convened across the length and breadth of the country to discuss and deliberate on issues related to drinking water in a move to attain "WASH Prabudh Gaon".

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, support is provided to Panchayats by the state government through Implementing Support Agencies (ISAs) in community engagement, building the capacity of the Pani Samitis and taking up operation and maintenance activities. (ANI)

