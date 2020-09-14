New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The government has identified tasks under the Jal Jeevan Mission as one of the 25 target-driven works to provide employment and create infrastructure in the rural areas of 116 identified districts in six states, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Monday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria said the government was making a concerted effort through the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan to meet the livelihood requirements of inter-state workers who have collectively migrated back to their home states in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Government of India, in order to provide focussed and timely support to returnee migrant workers along with affected rural people, is making a concerted effort through the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan, a 125 days campaign, which aims at initiating public works, construction and other economic activities on a large scale to meet the livelihood and income requirements of migrant workers and similarly affected rural citizens," Kataria said.

"Works under Jal Jeevan Mission have been identified as one of the 25 target driven works to provide employment and create infrastructure in the rural areas of 116 identified districts in six states, namely Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The minister further said that as reported by states, as on September 10, an amount of Rs 1,276 crore has been utilized towards rural water supply related works to meet the objectives of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan.

