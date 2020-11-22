Jalna, Nov 22 (PTI) Two 18-year-old boys died after receiving an electric shock and falling into a well in Kusli village in Jalna, police said on Sunday.

Pradeep Vaid and Ganesh Tayde were repairing the well's motor when the incident happened, an official said.

Their bodies were fished out later, he added.

