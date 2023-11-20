Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday transferred Jalna Superintendent of Police Tushar Joshi, who was on compulsory leave after the lathicharge on Maratha quota agitators there on September 1, to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Pune as SP.

He was among several SP-rank officers who were transferred by the state home department on Monday.

The lathicharge in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna had brought the Maratha quota agitation to centrestage of Maharashtra politics, resulting in sporadic incidents of violence in some parts of the state.

As per the orders of the state home department, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anuj Tare has been posted as SP of Washim, whereas Shrikant Dhiware has been made SP of Dhule.

IPS officer Vishal Singuri is the new SP of Amravati (Rural), while Mokshada Patil has been transferred from the post of SP, Railway Police, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) and has been made Commandant of State Reserve Police Force in Mumbai, the order stated.

