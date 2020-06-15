Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Builds 25 Houses, Allied Amenities in Wayanad for Kerala Floods Victims

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 05:31 AM IST
Wayanad (Kerala) [India], June 15 (ANI): In Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's constituency of Wayanad, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has built 25 houses and allied amenities for families whose houses were destroyed in Kerala floods.

The initiative is part of the People's Foundation's 2018 Flood Rehabilitation Plan to build 305 houses across the state for people whose houses were destroyed in the 2018 Kerala deluge.

Dedicating the people's village project Syed Sadatullah Husaini, president ( Amir) of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) through video conference said efforts to create divisions among the people during COVID-19 is unfortunate.

Kerala Ministers VS Sunil Kumar Kadnappally Ramachandran, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and Opposition Leader Congress's Ramesh Chennithala participated in the event via video conference.

The People's Foundation has completed the rehabilitation of 305 homes and other amenities for the flood victims of 2018 across the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

