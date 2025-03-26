New Delhi (India), March 26 (ANI): Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Wednesday terminated an Assistant Professor (Contractual) following his arrest in connection with a sexual assault complaint.

In a statement, the university administration said it took immediate action by terminating the faculty member's services, asserting that JMI maintains a "zero-tolerance policy for any form of violence against women."

Also Read | 'T-Series, Stop Being a Stooge': Kunal Kamra Calls Music Company's Copyright Notice 'Mafia Tactics' As Comedy Case Takes New Turn.

The 36-year-old assistant professor was arrested for allegedly raping a 31-year-old colleague on the pretext of marriage.

"Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today terminated an Assistant Professor (Contractual) from the Department of Political Science after receiving information about his arrest following a complaint against him by a female at the New Friends Colony Police station," the statement read.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 26th Roza of Ramzan on March 27 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Clarifying the nature of the accused's employment, the university stated, "He is not a permanent faculty member but a contractual employee on a temporary hiring basis." It also distanced itself from the incident, emphasizing that the alleged assault occurred outside the campus. "The incident is totally individual and personal. Therefore, JMI does not have anything to do with the alleged incident as it did not happen in the university campus," the statement added.

JMI strongly condemned the crime, stating that any assault on the "honor, dignity, and rights of women will not be tolerated" and expressed confidence that "justice will be served as the law takes its own course."

The university highlighted its adherence to the Sexual Harassment of Women (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), noting that it has a duly constituted Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the Act. "There is wide dissemination of information regarding this committee, ensuring accessibility to all stakeholders of the university," the statement read.

JMI also emphasized its commitment to gender sensitization, mentioning that "regular workshops and lectures are proactively conducted by various faculties, departments, and centres to raise awareness against sexual harassment and promote the provisions of the POSH Act."

Reaffirming its commitment to providing a safe environment, the university said, "JMI is dedicated to safeguarding and advancing the dignity of women and takes all necessary steps to ensure a secure workplace for its faculty members, staff, and students." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)