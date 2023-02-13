New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Principal and District Judge of Delhi's Saket Court transferred the hearing of a case related to the 2019 Jamia violence to another judge.

The judge who had discharged Sharjeel Imam and ten other accused has recused himself from hearing the present matter.

The matter has been transferred to the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri for a hearing. He is likely to hear the matter on February 18.

Asif Iqbal Tanha, Meeran Haider, Qasim Usmani, Ashu Khan, Mohd Hassan, Mohd Jamal, Mohd Sahil Muddassir, Faheem Hasmi, Sameer Ahmad, Mohd Umar, Mohd Adil, Roohul Ameer, Chandan Kumar and Saqib Khan are the accused in the matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma of Saket District Court on February 10 recused himself from hearing another Jamia violence matter citing personal reasons.

On February 4, the judge discharged Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Zargar and eight other accused in a matter connected with the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University in December 2019.

The judge had pulled up the investigation agency and remarked, "the accused were made the scapegoats."

The matters are related to the violence that erupted near Jamia Millia Islamia University and surrounding areas in December 2019 after a clash between police and people who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. (ANI)

