Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) Police arrested four people, including two women, who were involved in human trafficking and rescued five minor girls here, officials said on Monday.

A police team received input about some minor girls standing near a bus stand. During questioning, the police found that the girls were being trafficked, they said.

The police teams tracked CCTV camera footage and rounded up four accused of a gang involved in human trafficking. They were identified as Asma Akhter, Rohina Akhter, Mohammad Rafeeq and Mohammad Arif, they said.

The girls were sent for counseling after proper medico legal formalities, they said.

