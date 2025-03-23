Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 (ANI): Four people died in an accident that took place near a CRPF Camp in Gund, Kangan when a bus and car collided with each other on Sunday in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Seventeen people were also injured in the road accident.

Block Medical officer, Dr Arshid Baba said, "This is an unfortunate incident. This collision occurred between a car and a passenger bus near the CRPF camp. A total of 21 people were brought to the hospital out of which four people were brought dead."

Also Read | Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: After Family Refuses To Help, Muskaan Rastogi Seeks Government Lawyer.

He said, "Two of the injured were referred to Bone and Joint Hospital, while as eight have been referred to SKIMS. Five to six people are under observation and are in a stable condition. 2 people are in critical condition and hopefully they will get well soon as well." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)