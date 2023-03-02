Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 2 (ANI): Keeping pace with the changing world Jammu and Kashmir has become a champion in terms of digital transactions in the country in the last two-and-a-half-year, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"In the last 2.5 years, J-K has become the champion of the country as far as digital transactions are concerned. We have built a digital society, offering 446 services online, and our entire administration is paperless. J-K is witnessing a digital revolution," LG Sinha said at the G20 meeting International Education Fair 2023, reported Rising Kashmir.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Can't Allow Dilution of People's Faith, Unfair EC To Have Chilling Effect on Political Parties.

"For more than three decades, the land suffered terrorism from the neighbouring countries. Stone pelting has now become a thing of the past. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of the move," he said further.

Later in the address, Sinha said, "The Prime Minister ended decades of discrimination. We have made efforts to maintain people-centric efforts. Human development projects have been taken up. The growth of Jammu and Kashmir has not only accelerated but also became regionally more balanced and inclusive," he added.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Alcoholic Man Poisons Wife, Two Daughters to Death Over Depression After Being Detected With Cancer.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded more than two crore e-transactions in October 2022, which is significantly higher than 10.5 lakh e-transactions during the same period in 2021, reported Deccan Herald.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that in a short span of two years, they have taken a giant leap to create a user-centric service delivery system and paperless administrative functions through e-Office.

"Technology has redesigned the rules and procedures bringing accountability and transparency in the system and enabling us to provide services more effectively and efficiently," he said and added that the accelerated digital transformation and adoption of emerging technologies has helped the administration become more open, transparent and develop new deliverymodels to ensure people can access e-Services conveniently.

The J-K government in November 2022 organised a two-day national eGovernance Conference in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

In the last two years, several e-governance initiatives have been launched to reach out to citizens and bring greater efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the J-K government. The government has recently launched the 'Digital J-K' programme to provide all government services in digital mode through an integrated services delivery portal, reported Deccan Herald.

The vision is to make governance more effective, efficient and citizen-centric by harnessing the power of IT for inclusive development. The NeSDA (National e-Governance Delivery Assessment Report) of DARPG, GoI for 2021 has ranked J-K first amongst UTs in e-governance. J&K has been ranked first amongst UTs, both in the State portal and in the online services, with highestcompliance on NeSDA parameters.

The implementation of e-office in all government offices has brought about greater efficiency in the overall working of the government in the UT. J-K ranks first amongst UTs in the uptake of e-office with around 330 offices on e-office and a file disposal rate of 96 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)