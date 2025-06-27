Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha will flag off the first batch of the Amarnath Yatra from Jammu base camp on July 2, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said on Friday.

Providing an update on registration for the Yatra, he stated that Tatkal registration is available at five registration centres in Jammu, including one at Vaishnavi Dhaam. He added that e-KYC and Radio Frequency Identification Cards (RFID) are mandatory for the pilgrimage.

RFID centres are available at Lakhanpur and in the Samba Chichi Mata Temple.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said that all the arrangements for shelter and food have been made, and 106 centres for stay are available.

Meanwhile, Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bhim Sen Tuti told reporters, "We have arranged multi-tier security from Lakhanpur to Banihal. The entire national highway stretch is equipped with CCTV cameras featuring face recognition technology. Drone technology will be used wherever necessary."

Inspector General (IG), Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi said, "This time we have multilayered and in-depth security arrangements so that we can make this journey safe and comfortable for travellers. We have divided the entire journey into zones and sectors.

On drills conducted by the security forces, he further stated, "The purpose of these drills is to ensure that whatever action we take and any action at the time of contingency, can be more efficient and refined. And these types of drills are taking place across the valley, whether it is camps, road sections or interior sections, so that all the security forces should be aware of specific tasks to do in a situation of contingency."

The Shri Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 this year and will conclude on August 9, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)

