Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Friday chaired a meeting of the heads of concerned departments and highway districts, and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to review the arrangements being put in place to ensure smooth conduct of this year's Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting was attended by IG Traffic, T Namgyal; SSP Traffic National Highways, JS Johar; SSP Security Jammu, SS Kotwal; Director ULB, Virji Hangloo; GM JKRTC, Swarn Singh; Director Health Services, Dr Renu Sharma; RTO Jammu, Dhananter Singh; Joint Director Tourism, Neelam Khajuria and other officials, according to an official release.

The DCs along with SSPs of Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Ramban also attended the meeting through video conferencing.

A threadbare discussion was held regarding various arrangements for making the yatra successful. The Divisional Commissioner emphasised the need for putting in place special arrangements this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.

It was informed in the meeting that all the pilgrims who will arrive in Jammu would be tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure, it added.

The DCs apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the arrangements being put in place for the yatra in their respective districts. It was informed that district administrations have identified places for halting points in the districts, besides applications for langars (community kitchens) are also being received in the districts.

The Divisional Commissioner asked the DCs to put in place all necessary arrangements for successful yatra including accommodations, langars and other facilities for pilgrims. He asked DC of Kathua to put in place arrangements for the sampling of the pilgrims and identify places for their temporary stay in the district, the release said.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the DCs to ensure proper sanitisation of langar sites, uninterrupted water and power supply besides provisions of potable water, mobile toilets and security arrangements at langar sites and halting points in the districts.

He also advised the DCs to make arrangements of packed food for pilgrims during the yatra, the release said. (ANI)

