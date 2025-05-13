Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Indian Army has managed to defuse unexploded shells in the residential areas of villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The live shells were found after Pakistan resorted to shelling across the LoC. However, the army successfully defused them for the safety of the locals in the border villages.

Even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent an explicit message against terrorism being "encouraged" by Pakistan, there is a sense of scepticism in the border villages who fear that Pakistan's army will not desist from aggression, as they have tried to breach the understanding reached between the two countries.

The local residents of a border village in Samba district of Jammu say that they heard the blasts occurring last night, and splinters hit one of the houses. The roof and kitchen of the affected house have also been damaged after shelling by Pakistan.

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Samba on Monday evening, with Army sources saying that a small number of drones had come in the Samba sector and were being engaged.

Army sources said that comparatively, a very small number of drones have come in the Samba sector, and they are being engaged, and there is nothing to be alarmed.

In a first address to the nation since India's military retaliation 'Operation Sindoor,' PM Modi outlined three key pillars of India's security doctrine.

Firstly, the 'Decisive Retaliation,' any terrorist attack on India will be met with a strong and resolute response. India will retaliate on its terms, targeting terror hubs at their roots.

The second is 'No Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail.'

PM Modi said India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats.

The third pillar is 'No distinction between terror sponsors and terrorists.'

PM Modi said India will no longer see terrorist leaders and the governments sheltering them as separate entities.

PM Modi said that after the surgical strike in 2016 and the air strike in 2019, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.

Referring to India putting in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and said, "water and blood cannot flow together". (ANI)

