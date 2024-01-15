Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Batool Zehra, a first year college student from Uri has sung a Ram bhajan in Pahari language to connect J&K with the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony, to be held on 22nd January in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Batool Zehra said "Our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept a 11-day fast. He is doing so as the nation is going to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. Today, the entire country is echoed by Lord Ram's bhajans. Our Jammu and Kashmir is not left behind in this initiative."

Batool Zehra spoke on how she got inspired to sing a Ram bhajan.

"I heard a Ram Bhajan sung by Jubin Nautiyal and I thought that I could sing the same song in the Pahari language as well. I recorded Ram Bhajan in my language. People from the muslim community are also congratulating me."

Batool Zehra highlights Islamic teachings which encouraged her to sing a Ram bhajan.

"I come from the Saiyyad community and Imam Hussain taught us to love our nation. People from all the communities are our brothers and sisters. Muslims must respect Hindus and Hindus must do the same. Lord Ram was supreme amongst human beings because of his virtues. And, he was an epitome of justice and good conduct."

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. (ANI)

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the 'Amrit Mahotsav'.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India. (ANI)

