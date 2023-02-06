Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Members of the Rastriya Bajrang Dal on Monday held a march to protest the stone-pelting on police personnel during an anti-encroachment drive in the Malik Market area here.

They also demanded that the perpetrators be booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Three police personnel suffered injuries when miscreants pelted stones on a team and its vehicles during an anti-encroachment drive to bring down a vehicle showroom in the market on Saturday.

On Monday, led by their president Rakesh Kumar, hundreds of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal members took out march in the Narwal area to protest against the incident and terrorist outfit The Resistance Front (TRF).

"This is the first incident of stone-pelting in Jammu city. It used to take place in Kashmir, not in Jammu. But some miscreants are trying to create a Kashmir-like situation in Jammu," Kumar told reporters here.

Those involved in stone-pelting on police and the anti-encroachment drive team should be booked under the PSA immediately, he demanded.

The administration was doing its work of demolishing a car showroom built on encroached land, Kumar claimed.

