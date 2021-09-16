Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 16 (ANI): Vickrant Mahajan, a sports motivator from Jammu, has started a programme to mentor athletes to win gold medals at big sports events like the Olympics.

Speaking about the initiative, Vickrant said, "I started a programme called Goalete. The journey of this programme started at the Army Institute of Sports in 2019. Goalete aims to identify 25 players who will be motivated till 2024 so as to ensure at least 6 gold medals for India in 2024 Olympic Games."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Promises 300 Units of Free Electricity Within 24 Hours After Coming to Power in the State.

He further said that though there is no dearth of talent in our country sportspersons lack the ability to set goals and achieve them with discipline.

"There is a lot of talent in our country. But there is a dearth of motivation among players, coaches, support staff, officials, etc. We lack the ability to set goals and achieve them with discipline. Everyone besides the players has their own share of frustrations with the system and struggles," he said.

Also Read | Fire in Maharashtra: Blaze Erupts at Unit in Pune Industrial Area, One Killed, 2 Injured.

"That is why I try motivating everyone from the top to bottom. Sports motivation is not limited to only players but extends to every stakeholder in Indian sports. Everyone can and should strive to be the best and this is not limited to players either. The day everyone starts feeling motivated and sets his or her sights on the gold medals, they will be attained with ease," he added.

Vickrant also said that telling life stories of people who made it big to the participants, and self-analysis on their part, form an important part of his programme.

Speaking about the players he has worked with, Vickrant said, "I have worked with Ravi Dahiya for 2.5 years. I worked with Neeraj Chopra when he was undergoing elbow surgery after an injury in 2019. I have worked with Lovlina Borgohain, the Indian Boxing teams and at National Institute of Sports, Patiala."

Vickrant also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regular interactions with the Indian contingent of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo.

"India has given their most historic performances at the Olympics and Paralympics this year. I am happy how the Prime Minister interacted with our athletes after their arrival, on departure from India and after their victories. He has indeed set up an example in the system as a motivator. I urge our system to keep taking such steps consistently so that the motivation of players is intact," he said.

Currently, Vickrant is working with children in Cadet Sports Programme at Army Sports Institute and looks forward to visiting cadet-level wrestling camps in Haryana soon.

But, the 2024 Olympics remain his primary focus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)