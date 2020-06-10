India News | Jammu, Srinagar Airports Receive 18 Domestic Flights with 1,935 Passengers Today

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): Eighteen flights with 1,935 passengers onboard arrived combinedly at Jammu and Srinagar airports on Tuesday, on day 16 of resumption of domestic operations in the country.

"A total of 394 passengers aboard six regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport while 12 domestic flights with about 1,541 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport today," said a press release from the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir administration.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID-19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

"The administration has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centres, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare," the release said. (ANI)

