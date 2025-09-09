Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was completely shut for the past eight days in the Thard area of Udhampur district, following massive landslides triggered by recent heavy rainfall.

Restoration work is ongoing. With the highway blockaded, commuters and locals are crossing the landslide-affected zone on foot by traversing a makeshift path carved along the upper section of the collapsed hillside.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is vital not only for civilian movement but also for the transportation of goods and supplies to the Kashmir Valley.

Earlier, residents of Kheri village, located in the Bantalab area of Jammu, reported that 15 to 20 houses had been either damaged or destroyed due to landslides triggered by incessant rains over the past few days.

The continuous downpours have caused deep cracks in the soil, rendering several houses unsafe and forcing villagers to take refuge in makeshift tents. With the terrain remaining unstable and further rainfall posing risks to lives and property, locals have been urged to shift to safer locations at the earliest.

Many displaced families, who had invested their life savings into building their homes, are now living in distressing conditions.

"Our house, built with years of hard-earned money, is now destroyed. We have nowhere to stay, no money, and even no means to build a makeshift shelter. I haven't eaten food for three days. The administration promised help, but we have received nothing so far. We urgently need their support to rebuild our lives," said Javed, a local resident affected by the damage.

Another resident, Rafia, said, "The landslide struck suddenly at 3 a.m., destroying our household items due to heavy rain. We managed to save some of our belongings, but most are ruined and scattered. We are currently taking shelter in neighbours' homes. Around 10-15 houses here, and there are nearly 20-30 total houses in the colony. The MLA visited and assessed the situation, but we are still waiting for government assistance to provide us with a safe place to live." (ANI)

