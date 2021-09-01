Srinagar, Sep 1 (PTI) A Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for rehabilitation of persons with disabilities will soon be established in Jammu city, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice, and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale said here on Wednesday.

Athawale made the announcement during a visit to CRC at Bemina here, where he took stock of facilities and services being provided to the persons with disabilities.

A patch of 48 kanals (six acres) of land has been identified where the CRC shall be established, he said. In the meantime, a clinical facility shall be started soon there, he added.

The minister said a mega rehabilitation camp shall be held in Kashmir where aid and appliances will be distributed among around 4,000 persons with disabilities identified from almost all districts of the Valley.

He appreciated the CRC faculty and management for "working tirelessly".

The minister assured that the Union ministry shall provide all possible support and facilitate approval of all pending projects of the CRC to ensure sophisticated and better services to the beneficiaries.

During the visit, he inspected various departments and blocks including physiotherapy, psychology, prosthetics, orthotics, speech and hearing blocks and interacted with patients and beneficiaries to enquire about services being provided to them at the Centre.

