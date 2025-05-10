Patna (Bihar) [India], May 10 (ANI): Jan Suraj on Saturday announced the postponement of all its major political programs in view of the war-like situation between India and Pakistan, according to a statement.

The party issued a brief statement saying, "In view of the ongoing war like situation between India and Pakistan, all major political programs of Jan Suraj are postponed till further notice."

On Friday, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor emphasised that Pakistan must take responsibility for its actions and apologise for the attack. He stated that India's response was a retaliation, not provocation, and that Pakistan's actions would have consequences.

Kishor warned that a war-like situation would harm society, both countries, and their citizens, and that such a situation must be avoided.

Meanwhile, after targeting several locations and civilians in different areas in India, the Pakistan Army is now moving its troops towards forward areas, signalling possible offensive intentions.

Addressing a press briefing , Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that the Pakistan Army is moving troops towards forward areas.

Wing Commander Singh asserted that while all hostile actions have been effectively countered with proportionate responses, India has reiterated its commitment to de-escalation, conditional on reciprocal restraint from Pakistan.

Four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, sources told ANI, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

The attacks were launched in several civilian areas of the region leaving their lives endangered. The attempt was thwarted by the Indian Army Air Defence guns at 5 am as the drones were destroyed in the air itself, as per the defence officials.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control.

Pakistan's attempted retaliation came in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, where the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.(ANI)

