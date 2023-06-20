Noida, June 20: A Jan Suvidha Kendra operator in Greater Noida was allegedly attacked and Rs 4.12 lakh in cash looted from him by two unidentified miscreants while he was returning home after work, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Monday in the Accheja village under Badalpur police station limits, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Rajiv Dixit said.

"Vikram Singh, who runs a Jan Suvidha Kendra, was on his scooter and returning home when two motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted him. Singh was hit with the butt of a pistol after which the duo fled with the Rs 4.12 lakh in cash that he was carrying in a bag along with some documents," Dixit said.

"When alerted about the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), myself and other local police officers concerned reached the spot for an inspection," he said.

A Jan Suvidha Kendra, run by private operators, is a digital platform that provides services such as money transfer, Aadhaar-enabled payment services, recharge, bill payments, loans, credit cards, insurance and GST, among others, in rural and remote areas of the country.

Dixit said an FIR is being registered at the Badalpur police station and three teams have been formed to investigate the matter. The case will be cracked soon and the miscreants arrested at the earliest, the officer added.

