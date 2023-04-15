Jana Sena Party appoints Nagababu (on the left) as the general secretary of the party (Photo/ANI)

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Veteran actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday appointed his elder brother Konidela Nagababu as the General Secretary of the party, a JSP statement said.

Nagababu is currently serving as a member of the political affairs committee of the party.

"He (Nagababu) will be entrusted with key responsibilities so that his services can be useful to the party more widely. In addition, Nagababu will coordinate the representatives and fans of the party abroad. Nagababu will provide the services of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in such a way that they will be useful to the party," the statement said.

Similarly, party chief Kalyan entrusted some important matters related to the party to Vemulapati Ajay Kumar, from Nellore, who has been indirectly serving the Jana Sena Party for the last few years.

"Ajay Kumar will be responsible for political training classes, booth level supervision and internal party discipline (conflict management) in addition to serving as the party's representative to the national media," read the statement.

He studied in Nellore and completed his PG at Ajay Osmania University.

"He played an active role in OU as a student leader. Coming from a family with a political background, Ajay has good access to various fields and has immense expertise in human resource development," it added. (ANI)

