Chandigarh, April 15: In a shocking incident, a car driver on the phone dragged an on-duty traffic police constable for almost a kilometre in Punjab's Ludhiana on the bonnet. The incident was caught on the camera. The constable, Hardeep Singh, suffered injuries in the incident on Thursday. Video: Traffic Cop Dragged on Car’s Bonnet For Over 1 Kilometre in Maharashtra’s Palghar.

The police have registered a case against the driver identified as Fatehgarh mohalla resident Mukal Motu and his friend Monu for attempting to murder, besides other charges. Uttar Pradesh: Man Performs Stunt by Sitting on Moving Car’s Bonnet in Greater Noida, Police Seize Vehicle After Video Goes Viral.

Punjab Traffic Police Constable Drags on Car Bonnet

Punjab traffic police cop on duty at Mata Rani Chowk in #Ludhiana was dragged by a car rider by sitting on the bonnet of the vehicle. Police seized the vehicle and search is on for the accused. pic.twitter.com/7KX6mq4TwZ — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) April 14, 2023

As per the constable, he gave the signal to the car driver to stop, but Motu tried to drive the car over him. He fell on the bonnet of the car after which he was dragged. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramandeep Singh, the two accused have criminal records against them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).