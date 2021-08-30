Thrissur/Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 30 (ANI): Janmashtami was celebrated in Kerala's two premier temples-- Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram and Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Thrissur - on Monday amid strict COVID protocols.

Devotees have been allowed darshan since 3 am in Guruvayur Temple. Shiveli (rituals) was also held. The melam (beating traditional drums) was conducted in the morning.

Krishnanattam (form of dance), which is regularly held at night, will be limited because of night curfew in place in the state.

Meanwhile, at Padmanabhaswamy Temple, a few devotees visited the temple and COVID-appropriate behaviour was strictly placed inside the temple premises. People can be seen double-masked in the temple.

Devotees were happy because the temple was opened for the general public, unlike the last year.

Mukesh Prajapati, a devotee in Thiruvananthapuram, said, "The people here are enthused. Due to COVID-19, safety norms are kept and strictly followed inside the temple." (ANI)

