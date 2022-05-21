Kolkata, May 21 (PTI) Minister of state for Railways Darshana Jardosh on Saturday inspected the rail corridor between New Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar.

Jardosh, who was accompanied by Minister of state for Home Nisith Pramanik, discussed ways to improve rail connectivity in the region which is important for development of the North East region and north Bengal.

Improving connectivity will facilitate future railway projects in the region, she said but did not specify.

Jardosh tweeted - "Conducted inspection from New Jalpaiguri to New Cooch Behar along with Hon'ble Minister of State Shri @NisithPramanik ji and the officials of Northeast Frontier Railway.

"Discussed the improvement of Rail connectivity in the region and its enhancement through future projects" and attached photos.

Pramanik shared a NFR tweet which said "A window trailing inspection was conducted today jointly by Hon'ble MOS Railways, Smt Darshana Jardosh @DarshanaJardosh and Hon'ble MOS Home Affairs & Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Nisith Pramanik @NisithPramanik from New Jalpaiguri to New Coochbehar.

