A bus met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh due to road damage on Saturday. Four passengers were seriously injured during the incident, while eight person suffer minor injuries. The bus was travelling from the Sundernagar unit to Shimla. The injured passengers have reportedly been shifted to a nearby hospital. Buldhana Bus Accident Video: Six Passengers Killed, 21 Injured After Two Private Buses Collide on Malkapur Flyover in Maharashtra.

Himachal Pradesh Road Accident

Himachal Pradesh | Four passengers seriously injured, and 8 passengers suffer minor injuries after a bus from the Sundernagar unit travelling to Shimla met with an accident due to road damage in Mandi district today morning. The injured passengers have been shifted to the… pic.twitter.com/95oHJwTBb7 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

