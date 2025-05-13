Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) The JCI on Tuesday said it will commence procurement of raw jute at the minimum support price (MSP) from July for the 2025-26 season.

The Centre has fixed the MSP for TD-3 variety, the benchmark grade, at Rs 5,650 per quintal for the jute year starting from July, up from Rs 5,335 per quintal in the previous year.

Also Read | Hubballi Shocker: 12-Year-Old Boy Stabs Class 8 Student to Death After Argument Over INR 5 Packet of Snacks in Karnataka.

Jute Corporation of India (JCI) Managing Director Ajay Kr Jolly said sowing is expected to increase by 10 per cent in the year, and production is likely to be higher.

The JCI has procured 5.05 lakh quintals worth Rs 252 crore so far in the 2024-25 jute year, and the MSP window for the current crop year will remain open till June.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Military for Valour, Sends Message of 'Lakshman Rekha' to Pakistan From Adampur Air Base.

In the preceding jute season (July-June), the procurement stood at 13.17 lakh quintals due to a bumper crop.

The government-mandated procurement agency operates 110 direct purchase centres and 25 outsourced ones to procure raw jute directly from farmers, helping prevent distress sales.

"The JCI will absorb any quantity of jute directly from farmers, without any ceiling," Jolly added.

Along with the vision of modernising jute cultivation, the JCI also intends to modernise the supply chain through the introduction of blockchain technology and an e-auction platform.

The agency has introduced an apprentice course of one year to increase talent for the sector, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)