Jamshedpur, Jul 30 (PTI) JD(U) MLA Saryu Roy laid the foundation of development projects worth over Rs 1.21 crore in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

Roy laid the foundation stones for 13 projects in his constituency, Jamshedpur West, at a function in Sonari on Tuesday.

Also Read | Betting App Scam Case: Actor Prakash Raj Appears Before ED in Hyderabad.

The projects include the construction of roads and drains, and laying paver blocks in Sonari, Kadma and Uliyan.

The projects will be implemented by the Urban Development Department.

Also Read | Bihar SIR Row: Sonia Gandhi, Other Opposition Leaders Protest in Parliament Against Election Commission's Voter Roll Revision (Watch Video).

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)