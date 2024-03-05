Bengaluru, Mar 5 (PTI) JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for repeatedly blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on issues concerning the State and its finances, and asked him to speak the truth.

The former Prime Minister also criticised the Congress government in the state for its alleged failure in managing the drought situation and drinking water woes in parts of the State.

"...from morning till evening you say Modi, Modi -- he didn't give anything. What should he give? What has Manmohan Singh (the then PM) given other than the Finance Commission decision? ...Speak the truth," Gowda said.

Speaking to reporters here, he questioned Siddaramaiah's credentials to certify whether Modi is an able leader for this country.

"Who is this man (Siddaramaiah)? When the whole world has accepted, not (just) me. There should be limits while speaking," he added.

JD(S) joined the BJP-led NDA in September last year, and the two parties will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls together in Karnataka.

Further noting that Siddaramaiah is going around claiming that he has given "guarantees" and it is his achievement, Gowda said 692 farmers committed suicide in the state. "This is a glimpse of Siddaramaiah's achievements."

"In ten months how much have you travelled to assess the drought situation", Gowda asked.

