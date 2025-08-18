Patna (Bihar) [India], August 18 (ANI): The Janata Dal (United) has welcomed the decision to nominate Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the Vice Presidential candidate for the upcoming elections to the constitutional office.

"The decision to nominate Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan ji, the Governor of Maharashtra, as the NDA's candidate for Vice President is welcomed. JDU will support Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan ji. Best wishes to him," JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar posted on X in Hindi.

Earlier today, another NDA partner, the Telugu Desam Party, also backed the alliance's VP candidate. TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh said that Radhakrishnan "embodies the spirit of leadership."

"Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Garu on being announced as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. With his vast experience and dedicated service to the nation, he embodies the spirit of leadership. Telugu Desam Party proudly supports his candidature and wishes him success," Nara Lokesh posted on X.

TDP and JD(U) are the major alliance partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc is set to hold a meeting on Monday to decide on its own VP candidate.

The NDA on Sunday named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the Vice Presidential election. The announcement was made by BJP National President JP Nadda after the party's Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi.

Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, a post he assumed on July 31, 2024.

The post of Vice President fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health reasons.

The VP elections, scheduled for September 9, will be held by an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament. The elections of VP are governed by the provisions under Articles 64 to 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls in accordance with the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. (ANI)

